Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $21.82 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

