Analysts Offer Predictions for ZNTL Q3 Earnings

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.47 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

