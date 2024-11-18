Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AON alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.19.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON opened at $379.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.47. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.