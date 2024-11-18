Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 274.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 332,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 243,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

