Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 137,508 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 672,561 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 583,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 40,641 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 148.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 243,963 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL opened at $16.03 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

