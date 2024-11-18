Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,806,431,000 after acquiring an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,342,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $248,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

