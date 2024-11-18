Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KJAN. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 56.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:KJAN opened at $38.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

