Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. The trade was a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $201.47 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -503.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

