Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

