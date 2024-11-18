Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Carlyle Secured Lending Cuts Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

