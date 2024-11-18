Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.2% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. American Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,040 shares of company stock valued at $91,062,512 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Melius Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.51.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $225.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.61. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

