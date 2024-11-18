Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 767.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.64 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

