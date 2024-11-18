Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 565.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DISV opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

