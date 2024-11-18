Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

