Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 682,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,419,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $104.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

