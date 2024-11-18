Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $129.00 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $138.69. The stock has a market cap of $948.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.