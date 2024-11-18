Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NZAC stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

