Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,271 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NUSC opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
