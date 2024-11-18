Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 272,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,258,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

