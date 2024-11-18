argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Holdings Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in argenx by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in argenx by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $564.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -641.16 and a beta of 0.61. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $611.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $552.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.79.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

