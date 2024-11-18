Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $153.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.37. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.47 and a 12 month high of $157.51.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.