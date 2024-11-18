Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

