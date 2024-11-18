Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $446.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.80.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $320.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.12 and a 1-year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This trade represents a 80.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total value of $989,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

