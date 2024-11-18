Atria Investments Inc Has $1.03 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Globant alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 48.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Globant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Globant by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globant by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Globant Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $203.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.