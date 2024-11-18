Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,384,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF opened at $87.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 19.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

