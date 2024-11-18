Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,740 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on EHC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

EHC stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.35. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

