Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CTRA opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

