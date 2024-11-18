Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 132.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 147,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,306 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 32,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 860.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 517,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after buying an additional 463,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.09 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

