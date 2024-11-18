Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $22.59 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after buying an additional 163,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

