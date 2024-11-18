Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,622,000 after buying an additional 176,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

