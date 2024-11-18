Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VYGR. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $308.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,231,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 702,030 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,668,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

