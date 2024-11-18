Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CSL stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.