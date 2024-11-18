Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $445.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.76. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $269.58 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

