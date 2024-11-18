Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $460.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL opened at $445.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.76. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

