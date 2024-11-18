Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,970 ($24.83) and last traded at GBX 1,926.75 ($24.28), with a volume of 29900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,880 ($23.69).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $4.00. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

The stock has a market cap of £564.21 million, a PE ratio of 3,916.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,775.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,720.05.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

