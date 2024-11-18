Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,081 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,758,000 after purchasing an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $151.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

