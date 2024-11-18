Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 505.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,175. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

