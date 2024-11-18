Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 155 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 9.7 %

COIN stock opened at $305.85 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.45 and a 1-year high of $334.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. This represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $30,921,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.