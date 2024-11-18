Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

CYH stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $533.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $500,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 39.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 522.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 264,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

