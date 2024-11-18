Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Copa worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 9.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Copa by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Copa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Copa by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CPA opened at $102.56 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.