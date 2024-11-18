Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the first quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 327.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 103,811 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Coty Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

