Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 11,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

