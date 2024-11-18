Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426,523 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 643,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $12,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Announces Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.46 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

