Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Bank OZK by 423.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

