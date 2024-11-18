Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 831,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,770,000 after buying an additional 80,087 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 869,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,106,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at $3,922,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 0.2 %

GATX opened at $151.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other GATX news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

