Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 123.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 115.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 881,535 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the third quarter worth $482,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 998.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.74, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.