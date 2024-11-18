Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $280,000 in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Park National by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Park National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com cut Park National from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $192.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $109.65 and a 1-year high of $207.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Park National’s payout ratio is 50.18%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

