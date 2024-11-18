Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after buying an additional 107,713 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 376,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.15. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

