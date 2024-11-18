Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after acquiring an additional 153,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Trade Desk Stock Performance
TTD opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.69, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
