Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,592,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,547,000 after acquiring an additional 153,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.69, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.