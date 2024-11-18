Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $191.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.93 and a twelve month high of $203.72.
Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HLNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
