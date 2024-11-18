Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 453.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1,549.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $316,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,531,449.16. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,228. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $219.88 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

